Built in the early 1800’s, Linskill House and its situation has inspired both literary and art works as it was once, in 1850, the home of novelist Mary Linskill, who spent her early and later life in the area. More recently it has had an artist in residence.

From where it stands above the old town, the impressive property's large Georgian windows light up the rooms while opening up a vista over town and sea scape. Period features add charm and character to rooms.

With three floors, the top level has two double bedrooms, with one used currently as an art studio.

A first floor lounge is accompanied by a bedroom with an en suite facility, and a family bathroom, while the ground floor has an open plan kitchen with sitting room and adjoining pantry, and a dining room.

A private walled garden with exceptional views is an added feature of the property, and there is a stone terrace to the front, and some outbuildings.

A leased parking space that can be made transferable.

Linskill House, Blackburns Yard, Whitby, is for sale with Hope and Braim estate agents, priced £550,000.

Call 01947 601301 for further information.

