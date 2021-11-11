See this stunning home for sale near Whitby, with acres of landscaped gardens

As part of an exclusive gated development, Carr Hill Gardens in Ruswarp, the three bedroom terrace home also has a garage and private parking.

The six acres of parkland style gardens, with tennis courts, are communal, and have views of the Esk Valley.

This home's interior is spacious and well presented, with features such as double glazed sash windows, coving, and panelled doors .

Window seating in the lounge bay adds an extra dimension to a light and pleasant room, that has a feature fireplace and dining area.

The breakfast kitchen has walls lined with fitted units and some integral appliances. There is a ground floor hallway and a guest cloakroom.

Three bedrooms are all doubles, one of which is currently used as a study. The master bedroom has an en suite and a walk-in wardrobe, while another bedroom also has fitted furniture.

A contemporary style family bathroom includes a large, walk-in shower suite.

Gardens span out around the property with lawns, footpaths, an attractive pond, mature trees and hedging. Electric remote controlled gates give entry to a private driveway.

This home, for sale with Dales and Shires Yorkshire Estate Agents, is priced £425,000 and is leasehold. Call 01423 206060 for more details.

