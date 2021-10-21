This Georgian town house in Whitby could be yours for £900,000

The carefully refurbished Grade ll listed home comes with a kitchen garden and an artist’s studio, and has seven bedrooms within accommodation spread over five floors.

Two reception rooms on the ground floor still contain original Georgian Adams plasterwork, and fireplaces, while the contemporary style, open-plan kitchen and diner is on the lower ground floor, and has a pantry and a utility room.

A 40-pane Venetian window is a retained feature within the house that is worth special mention. Windows in general are exceptionally large, and fill the rooms with natural light.

Halls and staircases are equally impressive.

Dating from the late 1700s, this once high society home would have been run with its servants’ hall in constant use.

In recent times it has served as a substantial family home and luxuriously appointed guest house.

Seven elegant bedrooms, two palatial bathrooms and a study, all with high specifications, are shared between the upper three floors.

A large garden with greenhouse to the south of the property is terraced, and leads to the detached garage and parking space on Springvale.

There is a walled forecourt to the front of the house.

For more details on this home in Union Place, Upgang Lane, Whitby, call Hope and Braim estate agents on 01947 601301.

