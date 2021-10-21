Whitby Christmas Festival: call for volunteers to help run this year's event

Whitby Town Council is recruiting a team of volunteers to help with the smooth running of the weekend, which features a market, fireworks, a choir and lights switch-on.

People are needed to help steward the impressive programme of events and activities on offer throughout the weekend.

Enthusiastic volunteers can assist with a variety of roles.

Whitby Christmas Festival organisers are asking for volunteers to help run this year's event, on from November 26 to 28.

Help to keep the festival participants and audience safe by stewarding a range of events - the festival stage, quirky street theatre, community singers and musicians and the festive market.

The council is also looking for stewards to support the council team to help ensure the smooth running of the performances as well as to assist with visitor enquiries on the festival site.

Chairman of the Event Committee, Cllr Noreen Wilson, said: “We are eager to recruit a team of enthusiastic volunteers to help us make sure this event is a great success.

"We are looking for friendly, welcoming people to be the public face of the festival.”

If you have a few hours to spare and would like to be part of the team that makes this event a success then contact Helen Berry, Festival Makers Co-ordinator.