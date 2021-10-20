Throughout the weekend of November 26 to 28, a Christmas Market will delight visitors to Whitby with a range of stalls offering a unique shopping experience, including quirky gifts, crafts and tasty treats.

Whitby Town Council, supported by Scarborough Borough Council, is organising a programme of entertainment to run alongside the festive market.

Throughout the weekend, people can enjoy breath-taking acrobatic aerial performances, a dazzling light switch on, as well as choirs, bands, workshops, and a spectacular fireworks display.

Whitby's Christmas Festival is on from November 26 to 28.

On the Friday evening (Nov 26), Greatest Hits Radio will entertain the crowds with local bands and special guests.

One of the highlights of the evening will be the Christmas lights switch-on, followed by Arco, a dramatic 12m high arch, light show, and acrobatic aerial performer beneath.

Arco will also perform on the Saturday evening.

A programme of attractions, choirs and workshops will entertain people throughout the weekend, and Saturday will be brought to a close with a stunning firework display.

Keep your eyes peeled for announcements about activities and the name of our celebrity by checking out the Whitby Christmas Festival Facebook page.

A spokesman for Whitby Town Council said: “There is no entry fee to the market, and all the activities staged by Whitby Town Council are free so come along and enjoy the festive atmosphere, the fabulous entertainment, and the Christmas shopping.

“None of this would be possible without the support of local businesses, Whitby Seafood and Whitby Co-op, as well as Scarborough Borough and North Yorkshire County Councils, local community groups, bands and many hard-working individuals.

“We look forward to seeing you there.”