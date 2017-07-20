WIN: Stand & Fall signed EPs by Sheffield's The Velcro Teddy Bears celebrating Tramlines weekend gig

Have your say

Sheffield rock and roll quartet The Velcro Teddy Bears - who play a Tramlines Saturday night gig, July 22 - are celebrating the release of their new EP and we have signed copies to be won.

Stand & Fall features the title track, That Is It and Loose Livin', a fantastic introduction to these rising stars and their trademark sound of melodic tunes, punchy guitar riffs, with fluid bass lines, fronted by gravelly voiced Sam 'Chaddy' Chadwick.

It features guitarist Mike 'Griff' Griffin, bassist brother Josh and drummer Mike Holland.

Stand & Fall will be available when The VTB play Sheffield's Maida Vale pub, in West Street, on Saturday, July 22, from 9pm - part of a full Tramlines festival weekend line up at the pub.

They have a busy summer also playing Y-Not Festival Derbyshire, Sat, July 29; Pitch Black Fest, Doncaster, Sat, Aug 19 and Tickhill Fest, Doncaster, Sat, Sept 23

