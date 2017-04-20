Review: Halfway to Paradise, Grand Opera House, York

What a great night was had by all when the Tornados whipped up a storm with their show, along with sensational Colin Gold as Billy Fury.

Colin Gold found fame on the TV show Stars In Their Eyes in 1996, which led to him being contacted by Billy Fury’s musical director Charlie Elston to join up with Billy’s original Tornados, and 20 years later they’re still all going strong.

Billy Fury was Britain’s own Elvis, and this show celebrated the musical legacy of a man who was talented as a singer and songwriter, yet shy, despite smouldering good looks and popstar status.

The show opened with the Tornados playing such classic tunes as Hit and Miss, and Just Like Eddie, and you knew you were in for a good evening – those Tornadoes were tremendous.

Then, Colin Gold made a dramatic appearance as Billy, and clearly demonstrated why he’d been asked to collaborate with the band from Last Night Was Made For Love, Halfway to Paradise and Jealousy, to a sensational rendition of Wondrous Place, the atmosphere was both electric and emotional.

It was a great idea to use projected footage of Billy, with the Tornadoes in their younger days throughout the show, as we heard hit after hit being played on stage, and boy could they play, with Colin giving his all as Billy.

This was a concert with an authentic sound played by outstanding musicians.

Halfway to Paradise is at Whitby Pavilion on Saturday September 30 at 7.30pm.

Tickets available on 01947 458 899.