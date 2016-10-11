AUDIO PREVIEW: All Saints chat ahead of Red Flag reunion tour date at Sheffield O2 Academy

Never Ever hitmakers All Saints may have said they would never ever be back - but the 1990s girl band are in the charts and touring with a date at Sheffield O2 Academy on Saturday, October 15.

All Saints founder Melanie Blatt and Natalie Appleton took time out from their busy schedule to chat to Graham Walker. Listen to the full interview - CLICK HERE,

They talk about how they have been overwhelmed by the response of fans' to their return, how the music industry has changed, with more of an emphasis on social media and how having grown up children has improved their work and family balance.

They also give fans an idea what to expect on the tour - all the hits and new songs from Red Flag, including single One Strike - watch the official music video on our YouTube player.

All Saints, one of the most symbolic British pop groups of the 1990s had 12million record sales, five number one singles, two multi-platinum albums and two Brit awards.

It includes nine consecutive top-ten hits in the UK, including five number-ones...Never Ever, Under the Bridge/Lady Marmalade, Bootie Call, Pure Shores and Black Coffee.

Never Ever is the second best-selling girl group single of all-time in the UK, behind the Spice Girls' Wannabe.

They returned with their fourth studio album Red Flag, which went to number three in the charts and are touring again for the first time in 15 years.

Melanie, aged 41, said: "It's amazing to be back on tour after all thee years. We didn't have a proper chance to tour 20 years ago. And to tour we needed more new music. We' ve got that and here we are now."

Natalie, 43, said: "We were overwhelmed when the new album did so well in the charts. It was mind blowing."

All Saints Red Flag Tour 2016

TICKETS: For Sheffield O2 Academy visit www.academymusicgroup.com

ALL SAINTS UK TOUR DATES 2016:

October 11 – Liverpool, O2 Academy

October 13 – London, O2 Brixton Academy

October 14 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

October 15 – Sheffield, O2 Academy



October 17 – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

October 18 – Norwich, The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA

Tickets are on sale now and available at www.gigsandtours.com



For more about All Saints visit www.allsaintsofficial.co.uk, follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AllSaintsOfficial, on Twitter @AllSaintsOffic and Instagram at www.instagram.com/allsaintsoffic