SUNDAY LEAGUE: Speight and Delve hit four apiece as Pier crush Roscoes

Rob Speight and Luke Delve smashed in four goals each as Scarborough News Sunday League Division One leaders coasted to an 11-1 win at Roscoes Bar.

Sam Hyde, Jamie Bradshaw and Martin Cooper were also on target for Jamie Towse's rampant visiting side, Andy Noon scoring the only Bar goal from the penalty spot.

Towse said: "It was 7-0 by half-time, so the game petered out a bit in the second half. In the first half we were very good, knocking it about well and good finishing.

"Mikey Anderson and Tommy Barker shared the man of match award. This was a good response by the lads after being so disappointing against Newlands."

Angel edged a step closer to promotion from Division Two as champions with a 5-0 win at Scalby.

The visitors opened the scoring after only five minutes with a cracking goal from Jackson Jowett, curling a 25-yard shot past young Scalby keeper Adam Quilter.

David Bell doubled the lead when he smashed in a shot from the edge of the box, and Jowett wrapped up the win early in the second half when he scored his second of the game.

Tyler Richardson then missed a penalty, hit the bar and missed an easy one-on-one before luckily grabbing his first goal of the season with a scrappy finish.

Lloyd Henderson finished off the scoring, poking the ball home from close range.

Scott Wardman also saved a penalty for the second division leaders, who are now only a win away from securing promotion to the top flight in their debut season.

Joint-player-boss Dan Jones said: "We were very good for the duration of the game, and much the better team.

"Joe Gallagher was superb for us in centre midfield today with Dan Marston, Jordan Mintoft and Henderson running the show too."

Keeper Quilter and skipper Ben Dolan also impressed for the youthful home side.

Ayton Reserves moved off the foot of the second division table thanks to an impressive 6-0 home win against Crown Tavern.

The villagers started brightly and took the lead on the half-hour mark when Simon Coupland got on the end of Shaun Dolan's goal-kick and adeptly lifted the ball over the Tavern keeper.

The hosts stepped up a gear after the interval and made it 2-0 when Mark Craven beat the offside trap, then Aaron Armstrong slotted in from inside the box after several failed Crown clearances.

The central midfield of Coupland - who went on to complete a hat-trick, Luke Dunn and man of the match Liam Scott were in full control of the match, as a second Craven effort completed the scoring.

Scarborough Campus surged into second spot after their fine 5-2 home win against a depleted Fylingdales Reserves side.

Man of the match Mark Fawthrop and Paul Nuttall put the students in charge in the opening period, Lewis Peel pulling a goal back for the away side to make it 2-1 at the break.

New signing Aaron Padgham banged in two goals after the interval to secure the points for Campus, Rafal Jackow also netted to make it 5-1, Peel hitting a second for the visitors/

Dave Smith was named as the man of the match for a sterling show in defence for Fylingdales.