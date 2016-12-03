SATURDAY LEAGUE: Sleights win derby clash at Fishermen

Sleights claimed the bragging rights with a 4-1 derby victory away at Whitby Fishermen in Division One.

Sleights took the derby honours thanks to braces from Charlie Patterson and Jack Henshaw.

Patterson opened the scoring after almost falling behind, but for Jamie Wassall's terrific penalty save to deny Karl Storr from the spot.

Fishermen did level through Benn Sullivan, but Ed Turner and Sam Leadley's men retook the lead when Patterson fired home his and the villagers' second.

Henshaw's screamer gave the visitors daylight before the youngster finished with a late fourth.

Sullivan was red carded late on for the Fishermen, while Charlie Smith took the man of the match honours the away side.

Scalby scored two goals in the last three minutes to beat Goalsports 2-1 in Division Two.

Ian Heritage put Mark Plumpton's side 1-0 up after 20 minutes and it looked like the three points were staying with the Rudston side, but substitute Matty Bourne levelled matters up after 87 minutes.

Scalby completed their smash and grab win when Dan Peel scored their winner in the last minute.

The Otters' star man was keeper Jonny Frame, who kept them in the contest with a string of superb saves.

Sports' boss Plumpton said: "I thought we were the better side for 80 minutes, but that's the story of our season."

Stu Wilson was the home side's star man.

West Pier Reserves stay top of the pile after beating eight-man Duchess 7-0.

Rich Tolliday scored a hat-trick and goals from Mikey Anderson, Clayton Walker, Jack South and Chris Mattinson, who was their man of the match, rounded the scoring off at 7-0.

Pier boss Jonny McGough praised their depleted opposition. He said: "Hats off to them, they could've called it off, but they turned out with eight men and grafted for 90 minutes."

Filey Town Reserves beat Seamer Sports Reserves 4-0 to stay just behind Pier in second spot.

Town battered Seamer in the opening 45 minutes, scoring all four of their goals before the break as Joe Gage hit a hat-trick and Jordan Philliskirk grabbed their other goal.

Seamer improved after the break and tried to battle their way back into the game, but Filey held firm to collect all three points.

Joe Gage was Town's star man, but boss Max Gage was impressed by his entire side's performance.

Third-placed Edgehill Reserves beat Snainton 6-2 despite falling behind.

Snainton netted the only goal of the first half, but Edgehill hit back straight after the interval with two goals from Liam Cooper and strikes from Ryan Link, Kieran Webster, Jon Cairns and Leigh Watson to take a 6-2 win.

Cooper was Edgehill's man of the match.

Falsgrave beat FC Rosette 4-2.

Sam Mahoney grabbed the only goal of the first half, before striker Zachary Hansen hit two after the break to make it 3-0.

Rosette hit back, but Hansen completed his hat-trick to put Falsgrave 4-1 up and in control.

Rosette hit a late consolation, but the three points were already safe for the hosts.

Edgehill 3rds stayed top of the Division Three table after a high-scoring 7-4 win at Commercial.

In a game that saw four penalties and plenty of goalmouth action, Lee Cappleman hit two for Edgehill, while Kyle O'Toole and Tom Scales netted from the spot.

Edgehill's other goals came from Gary Hepples, Martin Cappleman and Mark Gamble, who smashed in the goal of the game from 25-yards.

Left-midfielder Gamble was Edgehill's man of the match.

Sherburn are also in the promotion mix and they bounced back from their first defeat of the season at Goldsborough United last week with a comfortable 6-0 win at Ayton.

Sherburn led 2-0 at half-time through goals from Paul Mills and Sam Rackham.

Rackham grabbed their third after the break before Steve Parker's free-kick into the bottom corner made it 4-0.

Makeshift striker Matt Whitehall netted their fifth after rounding-off a superb team move before sub Gary Tyson hit their sixth and final goal.

Right-back Ross Flinton was their man of the match, while the Burn were boosted by the return of veteran utility man Ross Anderson, who had been out with an ankle injury for the last few months.

Scalby Reserves twice battled back to earn a 2-2 draw at home to Goldsborough United.

The Otters started brightly, but afforded Mike Brennan time and space to slam home a bullet header for United after 20 minutes.

The hosts levelled when Taylor Jordan's effort took a deflection and flew in.

United went ahead midway through a fairly uneventful second half when Si Taylor wriggled free and curled an effort in off the post, but the hosts hit back within two minutes, Graeme Farrah pulling back for Darius Amos to fire a header into the bottom corner and grab his side a deserved point.

Goldsborough's man of the match was keeper Luke Hansell, while James Leddon stood out for the hosts in midfield.

Both sides were quick to sing the praises of United's David Fish, who refereed the game due to there being no available official for the fixture.

Fishburn Park Reserves beat Goalsports Reserves 5-1.

A long-range effort from Theo Clarke and goals from Jake Faichney, Paul Jobling, sub Jack Kipling and man of the match Ben Braim handed Carl Oliver's side a comfortable win.

Hunmanby United Reserves v Eastway Sports was called off after the referee deemed the pitch to be unplayable.