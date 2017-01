Photographer Ceri Oakes braved the elements to take these dramatic images of Whitby seafront during Friday’s storm sturge.

The east coast was battered by high winds and rising tides at around 4pm. Several properties were reported to have been flooded in Whitby.

Flooding in Whitby due to a tidal surge this afternoon. Picture: Ceri Oakes. Friday 13 January 2017.

