Mother's funding bid in memory of Penny

A Whitby mother whose young daughter died after being hit by a car has launched a fundraising effort to help other families who experience tragedy.

Clare McClure’s daughter, Penny Young, was just two years old when she sadly died in June last year.

The tragedy happened on Lockton Road.

Just over one year on, her mum has now organised a fund-raising day at The Met on August 11 to thank staff at James Cook Hospital for their efforts and to help other families who go through similar tragedy.

She said: “We are trying to raise money for the after care as well as for children who have survived trauma. It is also to help other parents who have gone through similar circumstances.”

Mrs McClure added: “She was just lots of fun. She loved life and was really cheeky, very outgoing. If we went out to the shops everyone would know she was there because she was

very loud. She had just started school and she loved it.”

The event will be held at The Met.

The event in August, called ‘Just Penny,’ will see performances from six bands, and also a raffle and other fun activities such as glitter face painting.

Penny’s dad, Andrew Young, will also be there, and her sister, Elizabeth McClure-Young, 15, will be performing on the night.

Tickets will be sold on the door and are priced at £2 and a penny. The event starts at 6pm and will run until around midnight.

Penny was tragically killed last June after being hit by a 4x4 vehicle in the Lockton Road and Fyling Road area on the old RAF estate.

She spent around 24 hours in intensive care before she sadly passed away.

Mrs McClure added: “The doctors worked round the clock with her and the hospital kept in touch with me and got me counsellors to speak to.

“They invited me to talk about everything that happened.”

Following the incident there was a huge outpouring of grief throughout the town in support of the toddler and her devastated family.

Mrs McClure is now hoping people who knew Penny will turn out and support the fundraiser.