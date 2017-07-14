Major changes proposed at Yorkshire Coast Homes

Yorkshire Coast Homes has started discussions with Redcar-based housing provider Coast & Country to create a new organisation with an increased potential for tackling the urgent need for more affordable local housing.

Scarborough-based Yorkshire Coast Homes manages approximately 4,500 properties along the North Yorkshire Coast while Coast & Country has a current rental stock of more than 10,500 homes, the majority in Redcar and Cleveland

Both organisations have built reputations for providing high quality affordable homes within safe, secure and thriving communities.

They have also developed wide-reaching support networks to ensure that their tenants have every possible opportunity to improve their lives and reach their goals.

Owen Ingram, interim chief executive of Yorkshire Coast Homes, said: “We believe that by working together to create a larger, stronger organisation the potential for directing resources to essential areas such as new-build development will be increased, making us better equipped to address the region’s urgent need for more affordable housing.”

Iain Sim, chief executive of Coast & Country, added: “Discussions are due to take place between the two organisations. It is too soon to give any further details at this very early stage but our tenants will not be affected on a day to day basis and a stronger organisation will bring further opportunities."