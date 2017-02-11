Magpie recipe: Oysters rockefeller – serves 4

Here is this week’s recipe of the week courtesy of chef Paul Gildroy at The Magpie Cafe, Whitby.

Ingredients

24 Pacific rock oysters

300g fresh spinach chopped (or fresh watercress, reputed to be in the original recipe)

½ onion (grated)

½ stick celery (grated)

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

2 slices streaky bacon (finely diced)

tablespoon finely chopped capers

tablespoons olive oil

juice of ½lemon

splash Tabasco

50g unsalted butter

50ml Absinth (Pernod will do)

3 tablespoons fresh breadcrumbs

Method

Open the oysters and drain off the liquid and keep for later, put the oysters in the fridge to keep cool.

In a pan heat the oil and add the bacon, onion and celery, cook over a medium heat until the bacon is cooked and add the capers, juice of the lemon, spinach and parsley.

Add a few drops of Tabasco to taste.

In another pan put in the absinth and burn off the alcohol, add the butter and whisk in, then add some of the oyster juice and reduce a little.

Take the oysters and place them onto a tray (tip: to level the oysters put some table salt under them and sit the oyster on top), share the spinach mix between the oysters and pour over the absinth liquor, top with breadcrumb and place into a preheated (gas 8/220c) oven for approximately eight minutes.

Remove and flash under the grill to brown the breadcrumbs and serve immediately.