Locations of where county's flashers have been caught

A church, charity shop and a hairdressers are just some of the obscure locations where people were arrested for flashing in North Yorkshire.

A Freedom of Information request has revealed there were 172 arrests made in the county between 2013 and 2016 for either exposure or indecent exposure offences.

The most popular place for people to expose themselves was on a street/road with a total of 43 arrests made in four years.

Other stand-out sites include a taxi, supermarket, university and a factory.

In 2013 there were 41 arrests made for indecent exposure including four in a park/garden and single cases at locations such as a school, hospital, beach and a charity shop.

Other bizarre places for indecent exposure that year also included a country lane, department store, a beauty spot and a university.

There was a slight decrease in arrests in 2014 with 36 cases reported to North Yorkshire Police.

However people still exposed themselves in a range of places such as two arrests at both a clothes shop and a flat. People were also spotted in a cafe, factory, footpath/bridleway and a leisure/swimming centre.

The environment for 31% of the arrests made for indecent exposure between 2013-2016 were not recorded by North Yorkshire Police.

Arrests were up in 2015 to a total of 54 across the county including six cases in a park, seven in a house, three in a flat, two on a cycle path and two in a clothes shop.

Other strange sites included a church, college, river/canal and a taxi.

Arrests saw a decline last year to 41 with people arrested for exposing themselves in the woods, supermarket, school, public house and a car.

A total of 11 people were arrested for indecent exposure in 2016 on a street/road and there were also arrests made at a mental health unit and a leisure centre.

If convicted, an offender is most likely to be faced with a penalty in the form of a fine and/or community service than a custodial sentence. However offenders could face a maximum two years in prison.