Investigations continue into two Magpie Cafe blazes

Investigations have been ongoing to determine the cause of two blazes which occurred within 24 hours at The Magpie Cafe in Whitby.

The popular restaurant was hit twice by fires over the bank holiday weekend - one on the Sunday night, which started at 10.15pm and then again on Monday afternoon at around 3.30pm.

Investigators have been at The Magpie Cafe today to establish the cause of the two fires. Picture: Ceri Oakes.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed investigators were at the premises yesterday as they conducted separate inquiries into what caused the two blazes.

A cherry picker could be seen above the roof of the building and a fire engine was parked outside as inquiries continued.

The investigation is expected to be ongoing over the coming days and the cause has not been established as yet.

The popular restaurant posted a message on social media thanking people for their support and added: “We'll all continue to work together to come back stronger than ever before to reopen as soon as we can.”

No-one was hurt in either of the fires but the restaurant is expected to be closed for several weeks.

In a message to the cafe, Adele Jones, who was visiting Whitby on Monday, said: "I'm glad everyone is ok and hope you are able to get things sorted and get back on your feet again really soon."

The Magpie has been the subject of high praise in the past, including from the late restaurant critic A.A Gill, who dined there with Jimmy Carr last year.

In a Sunday Times review Mr Gill said: “This is, all things considered, without pretension but with utter self-confidence, still the best fish and chips in the world”.