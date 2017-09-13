Coastguard out in Scarborough in search for missing person

The coastguard has been sent out to Scarborough in search of a missing person.

Officials and police are on the scene Scalby Mills.

Police and coastguard at Scalby Mills

They said that it is a search for a missing person but it is yet to be confirmed who.

Recent appeals by police have revealed that Brendon Carrier, 22, from Hull, was reported missing and was believed to be in the Whitby or Goathland area.

And earlier today officers said that Scarborough man Daniel Pudlo, 24, has been missing since last night.