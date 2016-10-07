Property: Low Stakesby House, Harrowing Drive, Whitby, flat 3 £159,950, flat 5 £139,000

How could I ever afford to live in a manor house, unless I won the lottery? You may ask yourself. Well, if you wanted the whole of one to yourself, the answer would probably be that you can’t, but if it was only a slice of one, well then, it may be more affordable than you’d think.

Built in the 18th Century, Low Stakesby House was formerly a grand country house for some of the finest families of the town: the Harrowing family who made their money in shipping and the Chapmans who made their fortune in banking.

Although the 1960s and 70s saw a lot of development in this area of the town, the property remains one of Whitby’s finest grade II listed buildings.

Developed into an apartment scheme in the 1970s, this tucked away gem of a property is well located away from main road, just outside the town centre, but handy for local shops.

The flats are held on a leasehold basis with the remains of a 999 year lease, and the lease does not permit holiday letting so it is a good place to live permanently without the constant changing faces of schemes full of holiday makers living life up for a week at a time.

There are beautiful communal gardens and the flats have garages as well as open parking on a first come first served basis.

There are currently two, two bedroom flats for sale in the building through Richardson and Smith, one on the ground floor and one upstairs on the first floor. So if it’s the ornate detail of the moulded plasterwork, the heavy polished mahogany doors or the period fireplaces that attract you to these historic homes, they might be within your reach and actually good value for money.

Contact Richardson and Smith on 01947 602298 for more details or to book a viewing.