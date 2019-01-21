What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this week.

Monday 21 January

PUBS

THE BLACK LION, OLD TOWN, BRIDLINGTON: Poker league, starts at 7pm, all welcome with free supper.

Tuesday 22 January

PUBS

SEABIRDS, FORTYFOOT, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo every Tuesday at 2.30pm.

THE FRIENDLY FORESTER, BRIDLINGTON: Smart Phone Quiz from 9pm. Free entry.

OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz night from 9pm.

THE WHITE HORSE, BEMPTON: Quiz, 9pm start. Free entry.

THEATRE

THE McCARTHY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Royal Opera House live streaming - La Traviata, 6.45pm.

Wednesday 23 January

PUBS

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Karaoke with Keith from 9:30pm.

THE BOARD INN, WHITBY: Quiz night, 9pm.

THE STATION INN, WHITBY: Ray Randall, 9pm.

THE FRIENDLY FORESTER, BRIDLINGTON: Red Tooth Poker Night starting at 8pm.

SEABIRDS, FORTYFOOT, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz and games night every Wednesday night at 8pm.

OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo night from 8pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Free pool table from 1pm until 8pm.

THEATRE

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: An Evening with Dr Alice Roberts - Digging into Britain’s Past, 7.30pm.

Thursday 24 January

PUBS

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: Music quiz 9pm.

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

NAGS HEAD, SCALBY: "All Ears" Open Mic Session with Phil Hooley from 9pm.

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Fun quiz and games night.

NEWLANDS PUB, SCARBOROUGH: Free pub quiz from 9pm.

HIGHLANDER BAR, ESPLANADE, SCARBOROUGH: Fun trivia quiz and Play Your Cards Right, 9pm.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Open Mic Night from 9:30pm.

BOARD INN, WHITBY: Carl Robinson, 9pm.

LOBSTER POT, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz Night with Pete Ray at 8pm every Thursday.

MON-FORT HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: Pub quiz with supper: 9pm.

THE OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Lena from 8pm.

VICTORIA CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz followed by ‘Play your Cards Right’ and win a gallon of beer. Starting 9pm.

MUSIC

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Let Me Entertain You, Welcome back JK as Robbie Williams with his stage show Let Me Entertain You, an incredible atmospheric night of entertainment, 7.30pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Auction Exhibition - Original works by well-known artists from Ryedale and further afield, including Bridget Gillespie, Martyn Beckett, Patrick Nuttgens and the Suffolk painters Angela Burfoot and Ian Amour-Chelu, plus a selection of framed prints, all for sale or auction until January 25 in aid of Helmsley Arts Centre. Open to view Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 10am-3pm, Thursday 11am-3pm.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: East Coast Open. East Coast Open is an opportunity for local artists, both amateur and professional, to have their artworks shown at Scarborough Art Gallery. Many of the works are available to buy, giving visitors to the Gallery the chance to purchase some exceptional art work produced by local artists. The artwork, submitted by local artists will be judged by a panel of experts to ensure an exceptional variety of works will be on display. The exhibition runs to Sunday 28 April. Open Tuesday to Sunday and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition is the history of Scarborough Fire Brigade from the mid 19th century to World War Two. Alongside this exhibition we have all our previous exhibition information in browser files and a well stocked reference library and archive of local history, maritime books & literature. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

ROTUNDA MUSEUM, SCARBOROUGH: Star Carr Display. Star Carr is one of the most important Early Middle Stone Age sites ever found and it is right on our doorstep; only a few miles south of Scarborough. The site, which stood on the edge of a now extinct lake called Lake Flixton, was discovered in the late 1940s and dates from around 11,000 years ago. The range of artefacts found at Star Carr and scientific studies of the landscape have revealed more about life at the time than any other site in the world. An exciting new permanent display at The Rotunda Museum will showcase objects from Star Carr and help to tell the story of how our Stone Age ancestors lived. This will be the first time for many years that items from Scarborough’s Star Carr collection will have been on display, so don’t miss your chance to see them. Runs to 31 December 2019.Open Tuesday to Sunday, and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

ROTUNDA MUSEUM, SCARBOROUGH: Ancient Seas of the Yorkshire Coast - A story through time from Whitby to Flamborough Head. The Rotunda’s new exhibition dives into Yorkshire’s ancient seas and brings visitors face to face with a range of prehistoric creatures. The display covers almost 360 million years of history; from the Carboniferous period until the end of the last Ice Age 11,700 years ago. Come along to learn about how our landscape has developed over millions of years and which wonderful creatures once called Yorkshire home through our fascinating collection of fossils and specially commissioned reconstructions of what marine life was like millions of years ago. How were the cliffs at Flamborough formed? What terrifying creatures once hunted their prey in Yorkshire waters? How long ago did rhinoceros, hippopotamus and hyenas roam Yorkshire soil? All of this and more can be discovered in Ancient Seas of the Yorkshire Coast. A Story Through Time from Whitby to Flamborough Head runs until 19 July 2020. Open Tuesday to Sunday, and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

SEWERBY HALL MUSEUM: Exhibition - Dinner is Served. Nothing preoccupied the mind of an Edwardian hostess so much as the planning of a dinner party. From matters of food and drink, table service, the guest list, and matters of precedence, every detail was of the utmost importance and great store was set at arranging the menu for a dinner party. The exhibition runs to Saturday 17 March. Open Monday-Sunday, 11.30am-3.30pm. Last admission to the house is 3pm.