What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this weekend.

Friday 28 September

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 7pm until late.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke (free fun quiz, games and karaoke) with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

MON-FORT HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: John Stennett’s karaoke show at 9pm.

VICTORIA SAILORS WORKING MENS CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo from 8pm.

BRIDLINGTON SNOOKER CLUB: Weekly poker league from 7.30pm. Food provided at the break.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers fantastic vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Serenity, 9pm.

CASTLE TAVERN: Danny Wilde, 9pm.

THEATRE

THE McCARTHY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Caterpillar, 7.45pm.

THE ROUND, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Joking Apart. Laugh until it hurts at this 40th anniversary production of an Ayckbourn classic, 7.30pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Henry Blofeld - 78 Retired, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

SPA GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Scarborough Jazz Festival, 12.30pm: Andchuck (5); 2,15pm: Ben Crosland plays the Ray Davies Song Book; 4pm: The Toots Project: A homage to Toots Thielemans; 7pm: Terry Seabrook Quintet; 9.45pm: Fever: Jo Harrop sings Peggy Lee with special guest Tony Kofi; 10.30pm: Henry Lowther’s ‘Still Waters’.

NORTHERN LIGHT SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: Whitby 60s weekend.

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Lindisfarne, 7.30pm.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Benson Stage Academy present FloorFillers, 7.30pm.

EVENT

SPA GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Vintage Fair, 10am.

Saturday 29 September

THEATRE

THE ROUND, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Better Off Dead. Alan Ayckbourn's latest play is a comedy of confusion about an angry old man who might not be so angry after all, 7.30pm.

THE ROUND, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Joking Apart. Laugh until it hurts at this 40th anniversary production of an Ayckbourn classic, 2.30pm.

THE McCARTHY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Caterpillar, 7.45pm.

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Roy Chubby Brown, 7.30pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Dracula - The Bloody Truth, 7.30pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Henry Blofeld - 78 Retired, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

SPA GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Scarborough Jazz Festival, 12.30pm: Atlantic Crossover; 2.15pm Dave Newton and Alan Barnes; 4pm: Matt Ridley Quartet; 7pm: Woody Black 4; 9.45pm Vimale Rowe sings Billie Holliday with John Etheridge; 10.30pm Alan Barnes Octet.

NORTHERN LIGHT SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: Whitby 60s weekend.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Benson Stage Academy present FloorFillers, 7.30pm.

Sunday 30 September

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 3pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 3pm until late.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: General knowledge quiz from 9pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers, vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Tuppeny Blue, 2pm-7pm.

BONHOMMES, FILEY: Danny Wilde, 9pm.

MUSIC

SPA GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Scarborough Jazz Festival, 12.30pm: Leila Martial Trio; 2.30pm: Stan Sulzmann’s Neon Orchestra; 4.15pm: Nigel Price Organ Trio; 7.14pm: Nerija; 9pm: Gareth Lockrane Big Band.

NORTHERN LIGHT SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: Whitby 60s weekend.

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: The Creedence Collection, 7.30pm.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Mencap - The Voice of Learning and Disability Scarborough and District - Hearts and Voices, 2pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Two exhibitions run to Tuesday 16 October. Forwards and Backwards - Cleveland Fibre Arts showcase their knowledge of traditional local crafts and textiles in a wide-ranging exhibition. Earth, Sea and Sky - Working in watercolour Jake Jones focuses on light and atmosphere to create pieces inspired by the constantly changing beauty of the North York Moors and coast. Free entry. Open 10am-5pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Anna Vialle Exhibition - precision drawn, pen and watercolour drawings. Exhibition runs to Friday 5 October. Open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 10am-3pm, Thursday 11am-3pm.

BECK ISLE MUSEUM, PICKERING: Sun, sea and sandals - holiday fashion through the ages exhibition runs until Saturday 24 November. Open from 10am-4pm, February, March, October and November and from 10am-5pm April through to September.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: David Arnison Exhibition. David Arnison has been taking photographs over four decades and has amassed a considerable volume of work which has been exhibited in Dewsbury Museum and Art Gallery, Huddersfield Art Gallery, Burton Agnes Hall, Stephen Joseph Theatre and Woodend, David Arnison has been taking photographs over four decades and has amassed a considerable volume of work which has been exhibited in Dewsbury Museum and Art Gallery, Huddersfield Art Gallery, Burton Agnes Hall, Stephen Joseph Theatre and Woodend, Scarborough. David has selected a range of images from his collection for this exhibition. Some of the photographs in the display are from his sojourns throughout West Yorkshire with his beloved Pentax ME Super, the negatives of which were developed in a makeshift darkroom at his home. Other works show his later transition to digital imagery and the experimentation this offered. David’s influences from the outset have been amongst the likes of Bill Brandt, Don McCullin, Jeanloup Sieff and Bert Hardy.The exhibition includes both black and white and colour images. The artworks represent portraits, social documentary, and abstract and local interest, forming a varied display which includes something for everyone. The exhibition runs Sunday 30 September. Open Tuesday to Sunday and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: Scarborough Art Gallery is pleased to host this touring exhibition featuring 16 works by Sylvia Pankhurst. In the centenary year for Women’s Suffrage in Britain – when women over 30 got the right to vote for the first time – this exhibition displays a selection of paintings and pastels by Sylvia Pankhurst (1882-1960). The daughter of Emmeline Pankhurst, the leader of the Women’s Social and Political Union, Sylvia was a prominent Suffragette, and later an anti-fascist campaigner, as well as an artist. She trained at Manchester School of Art, winning the prize for best female student in 1901 and going on to win a scholarship to the Royal College of Art, London. Pankhurst travelled round England and Scotland in 1907, recording the lives of working women she met in the pottery, shoe-making, fishing and spinning industries, among others. She worked quickly, trying to convey the truth of what she saw, without prettiness or pathos. At this time in her life, Pankhurst was deciding on her own path – was she to devote herself to art or to campaigning for votes for women? While she managed both for some years, by 1912 her decision was made. This exhibition reveals that a true artist was lost when the Suffragettes gained a champion.The exhibition runs to Sunday 6 January. Open Tuesday to Sunday and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition is MV CORONIA - This specially built passenger ship started work in Scarborough in 1935 but was requisitioned during World War Two. After the war she operated here until 1968 when she moved to Poole and was renamed Bournemouth Queen. She later worked in Scotland as Queen of the Scots and eventually ended up in the river Medway as Rochester Queen where she still lies. Our exhibition has lots of fascinating stories and photos about her career. Alongside this exhibition we have all our previous exhibition information in browser files alongside a well stocked reference library and archive of local history and maritime books and literature. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

ROTUNDA MUSEUM, SCARBOROUGH: Star Carr Display. Star Carr is one of the most important Early Middle Stone Age sites ever found and it is right on our doorstep; only a few miles south of Scarborough. The site, which stood on the edge of a now extinct lake called Lake Flixton, was discovered in the late 1940s and dates from around 11,000 years ago. The range of artefacts found at Star Carr and scientific studies of the landscape have revealed more about life at the time than any other site in the world. An exciting new permanent display at The Rotunda Museum will showcase objects from Star Carr and help to tell the story of how our Stone Age ancestors lived. This will be the first time for many years that items from Scarborough’s Star Carr collection will have been on display, so don’t miss your chance to see them. Open Tuesday to Sunday, and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

SKIDBY WINDMILL, COTTINGHAM, EAST YORKSHIRE: Current exhibition is about care in the East Riding before the National Health Service. The exhibition runs to 11 December 2018. Open 10am-5pm.

SEWERBY HALL MUSEUM: Exhibition - Magic in the Nursery! The founding fathers of the modern children’s picture book in Britain, if not the world, were the late Victorians Walter Crane and Randolph Caldecott. This exhibition, however, is not simply a collection of these beautiful and imaginative children’s illustrations by Victorian masters but one that will enthral children, inspire parents and invigorate grandparents. The exhibition runs until Sunday 25 November. Open Monday-Sunday, 9am-4.30pm.