What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this weekend.

Friday 31 August

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 7pm until late.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke (free fun quiz, games and karaoke) with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

MON-FORT HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: John Stennett’s karaoke show at 9pm.

VICTORIA SAILORS WORKING MENS CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo from 8pm.

BRIDLINGTON SNOOKER CLUB: Weekly poker league from 7.30pm. Food provided at the break.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers fantastic vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THE CASTLE, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde, 9pm.

THEATRE

THE McCARTHY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Build a Rocket. An explosive and passionate portrait of a young heroine of our times, 7.45pm.

MUSIC

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: WOW! That’s What I Call Musicals, 8pm.

Saturday 1 September

PUBS

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde, 9pm.

THEATRE

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Big Night Out presented by Rowlies Academy of Dance, 7.30pm.

THE McCARTHY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Build a Rocket. An explosive and passionate portrait of a young heroine of our times, 5.30pm and 7.45pm.

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Keep It Cash, 7.30pm.

SPA GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Madame Butterfly - Russian State Opera, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: WOW! That’s What I Call Musicals, 8pm.

EVENT

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, WHITBY: Dippy Gift and Craft Fair, 9.30pm, free entry.

Sunday 2 September

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 3pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 3pm until late.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: General knowledge quiz from 9pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers, vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Dave Neil, 2pm-7pm.

MUSIC

SPA GRAND HALL/SUNCOURT, SCARBOROUGH: Morning concert with the Spa Orchestra, 11am.

SPA GRAND HALL/SUNCOURT, SCARBOROUGH: Afternoon concert with the Spa Orchestra, 2.30pm.

SPA GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: G4 Live, 7.30pm.

EVENT

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Eddie Hall - World’s Strongest Man, 7.30pm.

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, WHITBY: Dippy Gift and Craft Fair, 9.30pm, free entry.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Four exhibitions run until to Monday 24 September. Fields and Furrows - Printmaker Rebecca Vincent interprets the rural landscape as a colourful pattern of inter-connecting shapes. Using a wide variety of textures and intricate details, her hand-printed etchings convey a delight in the countryside. Threading through the Moors - Diverse Threads is a group of York-based artists with a passion for textiles. They each address the landscapes, colours & textures of the North York Moors in an individual way to produce a riot of colours. A View on Landscape - Mark Sofilas’s paintings are inspired by the idiosyncrasies of the northern English countryside, bringing to his work the perspective of someone who originates from a very different landscape. Altered Images - Local woodworker David Hannah creates unique decorative mirrors and furniture using a wide variety of British hardwoods, mainly sourced from North Yorkshire. David’s philosophy is that art and functionality can be combined to create truly special pieces of wooden art. Free entry. Open 10am-5pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Anna Vialle Exhibition - precision drawn, pen and watercolour drawings. Exhibition runs from Tuesday 4 September to Friday 5 October. Open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 10am-3pm, Thursday 11am-3pm.

BECK ISLE MUSEUM, PICKERING: Sun, sea and sandals - holiday fashion through the ages exhibition runs until Saturday 24 November. Open from 10am-4pm, February, March, October and November and from 10am-5pm April through to September.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: Winifred’s War. Curated by Photojournalist, Lee Karen Stow, this exhibition explores the life and work of novelist and journalist, Winifred Holtby, who used her literary talents to campaign and advocate for peace before her untimely death, aged only 37. The exhibition runs until Sunday. Open Tuesday to Sunday and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: “They will not dream of us poor lads…” - Wilfred Owen in Scarborough. This exhibition will focus on the final year of Wilfred Owen’s life between 1917 and 1918, much of which was spent in Scarborough. It will explore how his experiences, the people he met and the places he visited shaped him as a poet. The display will show material from the Bodleian Library archive, loans from the Owen family and items from the Scarborough Collections. We will also be moving the Wilfred Owen bust into the exhibition space.The exhibition runs until Sunday. Open Tuesday to Sunday and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition is MV CORONIA - This specially built passenger ship started work in Scarborough in 1935 but was requisitioned during World War Two. After the war she operated here until 1968 when she moved to Poole and was renamed Bournemouth Queen. She later worked in Scotland as Queen of the Scots and eventually ended up in the river Medway as Rochester Queen where she still lies. Our exhibition has lots of fascinating stories and photos about her career. Alongside this exhibition we have all our previous exhibition information in browser files alongside a well stocked reference library and archive of local history and maritime books and literature. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

ROTUNDA MUSEUM, SCARBOROUGH: Star Carr Display. Star Carr is one of the most important Early Middle Stone Age sites ever found and it is right on our doorstep; only a few miles south of Scarborough. The site, which stood on the edge of a now extinct lake called Lake Flixton, was discovered in the late 1940s and dates from around 11,000 years ago. The range of artefacts found at Star Carr and scientific studies of the landscape have revealed more about life at the time than any other site in the world. An exciting new permanent display at The Rotunda Museum will showcase objects from Star Carr and help to tell the story of how our Stone Age ancestors lived. This will be the first time for many years that items from Scarborough’s Star Carr collection will have been on display, so don’t miss your chance to see them. Open Tuesday to Sunday, and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

SKIDBY WINDMILL, COTTINGHAM, EAST YORKSHIRE: Current exhibition is about care in the East Riding before the National Health Service. The exhibition runs to 11 December 2018. Open 10am-5pm.

SEWERBY HALL MUSEUM: 1918 - Duty Done! The sweeping changes in life following WW1 were tumultuous. As the centenary of the armistice approaches, this exhibition considers the impact of the end of the Great War on those who lived through it, and its legacy over the last 100 years. The exhibition runs until Sunday. Open Monday-Sunday, 9am-4.30pm.