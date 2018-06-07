What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this weekend.

Friday 8 June

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 7pm until late.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke (free fun quiz, games and karaoke) with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

MON-FORT HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: John Stennett’s karaoke show at 9pm.

VICTORIA SAILORS WORKING MENS CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo from 8pm.

BRIDLINGTON SNOOKER CLUB: Weekly poker league from 7.30pm. Food provided at the break.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers fantastic vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

MUSIC

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: The Rat Pack - Live from Las Vegas, 7.30pm.

NORTHERN LIGHT SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: Whitby 60s Festival, 6.30pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Rob Heron and the Tea Pad Orchestra, 7.30pm.

Saturday 9 June

PUBS

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde, 9pm.

THEATRE

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Strictly Musicals presented by Twilight Productions, 7.30pm.

THE STUDIO, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Sophie Willan: Branded, 7.45pm.

MUSIC

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: The Rat Pack - Live from Las Vegas, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

NORTHERN LIGHT SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: Whitby 60s Festival, 12pm.

EVENTS

CENTRAL LIBRARY, VERNON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH: Scarborough Kirtan Yoga and Bhagavad Gita Club meet from 1pm to 3pm, (includes veggie snacks.) in the meeting room, first floor. Call and response mantra to music. No previous experience necessary, and no charge but donations are welcome. Text 07971 977954 for more information.

Sunday 10 June

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 3pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 3pm until late.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: General knowledge quiz from 9pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers, vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Simma, 2pm-7pm.

THE ALBERT, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde, 9pm.

THEATRE

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Bolshoi Ballet live: Coppelia, 4pm.

MUSIC

SPA GRAND HALL/SUNCOURT, SCARBOROUGH: Morning concert with the Spa Orchestra, 11am.

SPA GRAND HALL/SUNCOURT, SCARBOROUGH: Afternoon concert with the Spa Orchestra, 2.30pm.

NORTHERN LIGHT SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: Whitby 60s Festival, 12pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Moor Impressions - The East Anglian Group of Marine Artists tours the North York Moors annually and has amassed an amazing body of work inspired by the area. There will also be a small framed postcard exhibition, one from each of their artists. Exhibition runs to Monday 18 June. Free entry. Open 10am-5pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Bill Campbell-Trotter 2018.Since moving to North Yorkshire 30 years ago, local artist Bill Campbell-Trotter has discovered there are no limits of subject matter to paint, from the open moors in all their moods to a varied coastline full of character and interest. This eclectic collection of recent paintings in a variety of media tries to capture some of the essence of this beautiful part of the country and the wonderful clear light essential in all paintings. Exhibition runs to June 29. Open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 10am-3pm, Thursday 11am-3pm.

BECK ISLE MUSEUM, PICKERING: Sun, sea and sandals - holiday fashion through the ages exhibition runs until Saturday 24 November. Open from 10am-4pm, February, March, October and November and from 10am-5pm April through to September.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: Winifred’s War. Curated by Photojournalist, Lee Karen Stow, this exhibition explores the life and work of novelist and journalist, Winifred Holtby, who used her literary talents to campaign and advocate for peace before her untimely death, aged only 37. The exhibition runs to September 2. Open Tuesday to Sunday and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: “They will not dream of us poor lads…” - Wilfred Owen in Scarborough. This exhibition will focus on the final year of Wilfred Owen’s life between 1917 and 1918, much of which was spent in Scarborough. It will explore how his experiences, the people he met and the places he visited shaped him as a poet. The display will show material from the Bodleian Library archive, loans from the Owen family and items from the Scarborough Collections. We will also be moving the Wilfred Owen bust into the exhibition space.The exhibition runs to September 2. Open Tuesday to Sunday and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition is MV CORONIA - This specially built passenger ship started work in Scarborough in 1935 but was requisitioned during World War Two. After the war she operated here until 1968 when she moved to Poole and was renamed Bournemouth Queen. She later worked in Scotland as Queen of the Scots and eventually ended up in the river Medway as Rochester Queen where she still lies. Our exhibition has lots of fascinating stories and photos about her career. Alongside this exhibition we have all our previous exhibition information in browser files alongside a well stocked reference library and archive of local history and maritime books and literature. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

ROTUNDA MUSEUM, SCARBOROUGH: Star Carr Display. Star Carr is one of the most important Early Middle Stone Age sites ever found and it is right on our doorstep; only a few miles south of Scarborough. The site, which stood on the edge of a now extinct lake called Lake Flixton, was discovered in the late 1940s and dates from around 11,000 years ago. The range of artefacts found at Star Carr and scientific studies of the landscape have revealed more about life at the time than any other site in the world. An exciting new permanent display at The Rotunda Museum will showcase objects from Star Carr and help to tell the story of how our Stone Age ancestors lived. This will be the first time for many years that items from Scarborough’s Star Carr collection will have been on display, so don’t miss your chance to see them. Open Tuesday to Sunday, and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

WINDMILL, COTTINGHAM, EAST YORKSHIRE: Current exhibition is Helping Out - An exhibition about East Riding Friendly Societies by the East Riding Rural Life volunteers. The exhibition runs to 15 May. Open 10am-5pm.