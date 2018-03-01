What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this weekend.

Friday 2 March

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 7pm until late.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke (free fun quiz, games and karaoke) with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

MON-FORT HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: John Stennett’s karaoke show at 9pm.

VICTORIA SAILORS WORKING MENS CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo from 8pm.

BRIDLINGTON SNOOKER CLUB: Weekly poker league from 7.30pm. Food provided at the break.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers fantastic vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: The Purpletones, 9pm.

THEATRE

HULL NEW THEATRE: Jersey Boys - the West End phenomenon returns to Hull, 7.30pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Graham Greene’s Brighton Rock, 7.30pm.

THE STUDIO, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Uncle Vanya, 7.45pm.

MUSIC

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: The Rolling Stones Story, 7.30pm.

Saturday 3 March

THEATRE

HULL NEW THEATRE: Jersey Boys - the West End phenomenon returns to Hull, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Graham Greene’s Brighton Rock, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

THE STUDIO, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Uncle Vanya, 2pm and 7.45pm.

MUSIC

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Bon Jovi Experience, 7.30pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: The Magic of Motown, 7.30pm.

Sunday 4 March

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 3pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 3pm until late.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: General knowledge quiz from 9pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers, vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Dave Neil, 2pm-7pm.

THEATRE

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: The Circus of Horrors - Voodoo Vaudevil, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Suggs - What a King Cnut - A Life in the Realm of Madness, 7.30pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Dark Skies - The year’s opening exhibition features a collection of outstanding artists from the region inspired by the dramatic skies of the North York Moors. Artists include: Len Tabner, Joe Cornish, Peter Hicks, Ian MacDonald, Kane Cunningham, Jo Davis, Kate Lycett, Rebecca Vincent, Jill Ray, Heather Burton, John Creighton, Robert Brindley, Andrew Broderick, Mike Shaw, Peter Heaton and John Freeman. Exhibition runs to Monday 16 April. Free entry. Open 10am-5pm.

RYEDALE FOLK MUSEUM, HUTTON-LE-HOLE: Of Life and Land. A new photographic exhibition by Lucy Saggers shows selected works from her ongoing documentary project set in Ampleforth a village on the southern edge of North York Moors National Park. Of Life and Land is on show in Ryedale Folk Museum’s free to visit art gallery space until Sunday 25 March. The art gallery is open daily during this period from 10am to 4pm.

BECK ISLE MUSEUM, PICKERING: Sun, sea and sandals - holiday fashion through the ages exhibition runs until Saturday 24 November. Open from 10am-4pm, February, March, October and November and from 10am-5pm April through to September.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition is 110 years of the Marine Drive. The Marine Drive project was very bold, building around the rocky headland in storms with basic mechanical equipment. It took longer and cost more than projected but finally opened in 1908. We have some great photographs showing the building and opening. Alongside this exhibition we have all our previous exhibition information in browser files alongside a well stocked reference library and archive of local history and maritime books and literature. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: Memories of Scarborough - Celebrating Scarborough Art Society’s 80th anniversary. Come and celebrate Scarborough Art Society’s 80th anniversary. Join us to share your memories and learn about Scarborough’s history as we look at childhood, wartime Scarborough, holidaymakers, promenading and our much loved North and South Bays. The exhibition runs to March 25. Open Tuesday to Sunday and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

ROTUNDA MUSEUM, SCARBOROUGH: Star Carr Display. Star Carr is one of the most important Early Middle Stone Age sites ever found and it is right on our doorstep; only a few miles south of Scarborough. The site, which stood on the edge of a now extinct lake called Lake Flixton, was discovered in the late 1940s and dates from around 11,000 years ago. The range of artefacts found at Star Carr and scientific studies of the landscape have revealed more about life at the time than any other site in the world. An exciting new permanent display at The Rotunda Museum will showcase objects from Star Carr and help to tell the story of how our Stone Age ancestors lived. This will be the first time for many years that items from Scarborough’s Star Carr collection will have been on display, so don’t miss your chance to see them. Open Tuesday to Sunday, and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

BRIDLINGTON CONTEMPORARY ART GALLERY, WEST STREET: Impermanent Markers in the Land ​- an exhibition by Fern Smith. Images, video and writings. Exhibition runs until Monday 12 March. Open Saturday, Sunday and Monday 10am-5pm.

SKIDBY WINDMILL, COTTINGHAM, EAST YORKSHIRE: Current exhibition is Helping Out - An exhibition about East Riding Friendly Societies by the East Riding Rural Life volunteers. The exhibition runs to 15 May. Open 10am-5pm.