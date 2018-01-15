What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this week.

Monday 15 January

PUBS

THE BLACK LION, OLD TOWN, BRIDLINGTON: Poker league, starts at 7pm, all welcome with free supper.

THEATRE

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Jack and the Beanstalk, starring Berwick Kaler, 7.30pm.

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Sleeping Beauty, 7pm.

Tuesday 16 January

PUBS

SEABIRDS, FORTYFOOT, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo every Tuesday at 2.30pm.

THE FRIENDLY FORESTER, BRIDLINGTON: Smart Phone Quiz from 9pm. Free entry.

OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz night from 9pm.

THE WHITE HORSE, BEMPTON: Quiz, 9pm start. Free entry.

THEATRE

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Jack and the Beanstalk, starring Berwick Kaler, 7.30pm.

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Sleeping Beauty, 7pm.

Wednesday 17 January

PUBS

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Karaoke with Keith from 9:30pm.

THE BOARD INN, WHITBY: Quiz night, 9pm.

THE STATION INN, WHITBY: Ray Randall, 9pm.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Barry Robinson Big Quiz, 8pm.

THE FRIENDLY FORESTER, BRIDLINGTON: Red Tooth Poker Night starting at 8pm.

SEABIRDS, FORTYFOOT, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz and games night every Wednesday night at 8pm.

OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo night from 8pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Free pool table from 1pm until 8pm.

THEATRE

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Jack and the Beanstalk, starring Berwick Kaler, 4.30pm and 8pm.

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Sleeping Beauty, 7pm.

EVENT

SPA OCEAN ROOM, SCARBOROUGH: Dine and Dance, 7.30pm, tickets £14.50.

Thursday 18 January

PUBS

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: Music quiz 9pm.

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

NAGS HEAD, SCALBY: "All Ears" Open Mic Session with Phil Hooley from 9pm.

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Fun quiz and games night.

NEWLANDS PUB, SCARBOROUGH: Free pub quiz from 9pm.

HIGHLANDER BAR, ESPLANADE, SCARBOROUGH: Fun trivia quiz and Play Your Cards Right, 9pm.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Open Mic Night from 9:30pm.

BOARD INN, WHITBY: Carl Robinson, 9pm.

LOBSTER POT, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz Night with Pete Ray at 8pm every Thursday.

MON-FORT HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: Pub quiz with supper: 9pm.

THE OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Lena from 8pm.

VICTORIA CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz followed by ‘Play your Cards Right’ and win a gallon of beer. Starting 9pm.

THEATRE

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Jack and the Beanstalk, starring Berwick Kaler, 7.30pm.

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Sleeping Beauty, 7pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Winter Art - Welcome to the annual showcase seasonal exhibition from the artists of Brigantia. They present a gorgeous selection of leatherwork, jewellery, textiles, ceramics, photography, prints and paintings – wintertime, seen through artists’ eyes. Exhibition runs to Sunday 21 January. Free entry. Open 10am-5pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition is Fishermen’s Ganseys. Ganseys, as they are known here, are fishermen's jumpers knitted with four or five needles. It is a skilled art that not many people know how to do now. Many towns or families had their own patterns and the ganseys lasted a lifetime. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: Memories of Scarborough - Celebrating Scarborough Art Society’s 80th anniversary. Come and celebrate Scarborough Art Society’s 80th anniversary. Join us to share your memories and learn about Scarborough’s history as we look at childhood, wartime Scarborough, holidaymakers, promenading and our much loved North and South Bays. The exhibition runs from January 20 to March 25. Open Tuesday to Sunday and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

ROTUNDA MUSEUM, SCARBOROUGH: Star Carr Display. Star Carr is one of the most important Early Middle Stone Age sites ever found and it is right on our doorstep; only a few miles south of Scarborough. The site, which stood on the edge of a now extinct lake called Lake Flixton, was discovered in the late 1940s and dates from around 11,000 years ago. The range of artefacts found at Star Carr and scientific studies of the landscape have revealed more about life at the time than any other site in the world. An exciting new permanent display at The Rotunda Museum will showcase objects from Star Carr and help to tell the story of how our Stone Age ancestors lived. This will be the first time for many years that items from Scarborough’s Star Carr collection will have been on display, so don’t miss your chance to see them. Open Tuesday to Sunday, and bank holiday Mondays, 10am to 5pm.

SKIDBY WINDMILL, COTTINGHAM, EAST YORKSHIRE: Current exhibition is Helping Out - An exhibition about East Riding Friendly Societies by the East Riding Rural Life volunteers. The exhibition runs 15 May. Open 10am-5pm.

BRIDLINGTON CONTEMPORARY ART GALLERY, WEST STREET: Changes - Clock Art ​- an exhibition by invited artists. Sculptures, installations and more exploring our relationship with clocks and time. Exhibition runs until Monday 29 January. Open Saturday, Sunday and Monday 10am-5pm.