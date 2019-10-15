Wolves follow Dracula's tracks - to Whitby Goth Weekend

Most people are familiar with Bram Stoker’s famous story of Dracula: the classic Gothic novel, immortalised on the silver screen, about a vampire count from the Carpathian Mountains of Eastern Europe.

Dracula made his way to England aboard the Russian ship Demeter and jumped ashore at Whitby in the guise of a wolf.

Later this month, Robin Rigg, chairman of the Slovak Wildlife Society, is coming to the Whitby Goth Weekend - which runs from October 25 to 27 - with the Carpathian Wolf Watch team to present the work they are doing on wolves in the spectacular Carpathian Mountains.

Robin has spent more than 20 years helping to ensure the long-term future of this iconic species in the heart of Europe.

“Wolves are incredible animals that enrich the places they inhabit,” he said .

“Encountering wild wolves face to face, and hearing them howling, are among the most memorable and special moments of my life.

"What a pity they were wiped out in Britain.”

For the past ten years Tracey Wright has taken part in the Carpathian Wolf Watch project’s White Wilderness volunteer weeks.

Together with wolf enthusiasts from around the globe, she has spent hundreds of hours following tracks of wolves in the snow, collecting samples for genetic analysis and setting camera traps to catch a glimpse of this elusive species.

Tracey said: “It occurred to me that I could now bring my two great passions together.

"One, a long-standing love of Whitby and secondly a more recent love and admiration of all things wolf.”

Wolves have been feared and persecuted for centuries, but their reputation is largely a result of misinformation - the tale of Dracula is an example of the many myths and superstitions that surround them.

The Carpathian Wolf Watch project conducts objective, scientific research to discover the fascinating truth about the animals.

Greater understanding of the benefits of wolves in ecosystems has led to more acceptance of their presence by local people and progress in their conservation.

However, wolves are still hunted in many places, including in the Carpathians, with largely unknown consequences.

Visit the Carpathian Wolf Watch stall at the Bizarre Bazaar Alternative Market at the Brunswick Centre.