Top 10 places to visit around Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington this Halloween
There's plenty of Halloween fun going on over the half-term week around the east coast.
Here are some suggestions for fun days out.
1. Halloween - Ascarium at Sealife Centre, Scarborough
From now until Sunday November 3 - meet the mystical Sea Witch in her lair, open her treasure chest and share her treasure.
ugc
2. Halloween - illuminated Whitby Abbey
From Friday October 25 to Saturday November 3, daily from 6pm to 9pm - explore the soaring gothic ruins as theyre illuminated in a display of colour and light.
Richard Ponter
jpimediaresell
3. Halloween - ghost tours at Scarborough Castle
From Friday October 25 to Sunday October 27 'Storytellers will guide you through the darkness and take you on a bone-chilling journey through the past.
ugc
4. Halloween - Humble Bee Farm, Flixton
Pumpkin Picking, October 26, 28, 29 and 31 from noon to 4pm, October 27 and 30 from 11am to 3pm
ugc
View more