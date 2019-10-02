Tibetan monks to perform longhorn-blowing ceremony at Whitby’s Dock End

Whitby’s Musicport Festival is being heralded this weekend by Tibetan monks in exile, from the Tashi Lhunpo monastery, who are visiting Whitby as old friends of the festival.

They will perform a longhorn-blowing ceremony at Dock End, around lunchtime on Saturday.

Tashi Lhunpo Tibetan monks.

Festival organiser Sue McLaughlin told the Gazette: “We were delighted when the monks offered to come to Whitby and hope the longhorn ceremony will attract attention in the town and among visitors – it’s quite a spectacle.

“We think this will bring good things for the festival in two weeks’ time.”

Tickets for the Musicport festival, which runs from October 18 to 20, are now sold out – for the first time since 2007.

However, a programme of concerts called Musicport on the Road takes place in the week after the festival, with acts such as Andy Irvine and Moussu T e Lei Jovents appearing in Hawsker, Robin Hood’s Bay, Aislaby, Danby, Glaisdale and Lythe.

More information on Facebook, at musicportfestival.com or by calling 01947 603475.

Musicport is also seeking singers for its Big Sea Chorus led by Em Whitfield Brooks (of Hull Freedom Chorus) – the first practice session is at Whitby Coliseum on Monday October 7, 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

Singers or would-be singers are welcome.

