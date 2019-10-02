Sea Witches, spells and surprises - spooky half-term family fun at Sea Life Scarborough

Dive into the creepy deep with the return of SEA LIFE Scarborough Ascarium trails and experiences this Halloween.

You can follow the immersive trail to find the missing potion ingredients hidden throughout the displays, and deliver this ingredient list directly to the site’s sea witch, who will reward brave guests for their help with an exclusive reward!

Give your potion ingredients to the sea witch

You can also play a game of Trick or Treat, where visitors will reach into three mystery barrels - while all contain a spooky surprise, only one contains a terrific treat!

Following the trail, guests can then create their own spell using SEA LIFE’s spooky selection of words in the activity zone.

Parents and guardians who upload a shot or video of their spellbinding creation to Facebook with the hashtag #SEALIFEspells will be entered into a competition to win a Halloween party.

SEA LIFE Scarborough is offering one of these spooky celebrations to a lucky visitor, and the winner and their guests will enjoy a private out-of-hours party onsite, complete with a sea witch meet and greet.

Throughout the trail, guests can also learn about some of the many monsters of the deep that SEA LIFE Scarborough has on show, with its resident not so spooky sharks being a particular highlight. There are also opportunities aplenty to play games and enjoy activities.

Visit SEA LIFE Scarborough to take part in the Ascarium adventure. Running from October 19 to November 3, this ‘spooktacular’ experience is perfect for the whole family to enjoy.

Entry starts from £9.90. Click here to book your tickets.