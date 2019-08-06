Northern Lights Express set to illuminate North Yorkshire Moors Railway this winter

A Northern Lights Express is to steam through along the North Yorkshire Moors Railway in the run-up to Christmas.

If Mr James Watt and Mr Robert Stephenson themselves were here they would scarcely be able to believe their eyes as we witness the illuminating collaboration of steam and electricity.

Board the magical new Northern Lights Express, with a spectacular illuminated journey starting at Pickering Station, where the train with heritage carriages awaits passengers, decorated with thousands of lights.

Chris Price, NYMR General Manager said: “Northern Lights Express services are not to be missed.

“The new event is going to be a light spectacular event, which will not only illuminate the North York Moors, but also engage a new audience.”

You can

• see the Northern Lights Express illuminated at Pickering Station.

• travel through an enchanted forest, transformed by a multitude of lights and

surprises!

• experience 60-minute journey on board the Northern Lights Express.

• travel to Levisham Station, where you will see a dazzling light show, as the heritage steam engine prepares for the return journey.

Northern Lights Express will operate: November 30 November; December 1, 7, 8, 12*, 13*, 14, 15, 19*, 20*, 21, 22 & 23*, departing at 7pm. * Two evening services will operate on highlighted dates departing at 5pm and 7pm.