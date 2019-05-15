Mulgrave Castle opens up spectacular gardens this Sunday

Mulgrave Castle Gardens will be open on Sunday (May 19) in aid of carer’s charity, Caring Together Whitby.

Visit the beautiful gardens and enjoy the spectacular views.

There will also be tasty produce stalls, plant stalls and fun tombolas.

Refreshments will be available, with entertainment provided by the Eskuleles.

The charity will also have their own stall with information for unpaid carers and older people living alone.

Entry is £4 for adults and under 16s go free.

The event is on from 1pm to 5pm.