IN PICTURES: Steampunks and vintage fair fans in Scarborough
Steampunk Whitby Weekend came to Scarborough for the first time at the weekend.
The Steampunk event set up beside the vintage fair ADvintageous at the Scarborough Spa complex and attracted hundreds of visitors.
1. Riding shot gun
Ashley Gray
staff
jpimediaresell
2. Weird and wonderful
Pete Harrison at his stall at the Scarborough Spa
staff
jpimediaresell
3. Masked man
Alexander Gray in his fabulous costume
staff
jpimediaresell
4. Purple train
Organiser Michelle Dolan strikes a pose at Scarborough Spa
staff
jpimediaresell
View more