Halloween walks at Dalby Forest - book tickets

Will you enter the depths of Dalby to experience true Fear in the Forest? If you dare, explore the spooky woodland and strange goings-on along the Halloween trail. What awaits in the Tunnel of Terror? Who lurks in the dark and what tales will they share?

Come along to meet a rogues’ gallery of despicable characters which include Spooky Spectres and Gruesome Ghouls. Dastardly plots will be threaded together by twisted storytellers from Lady Lumley’s School, gifted in the dark arts of horror and suspense!

There are also live bats, bugs and creepy crafts.

It’s a family friendly evening out – the walk itself is suitable for those aged 5 and over with a parent or guardian (under 5s at parental discretion are free of charge and do not require a ticket) .

We encourage brave visitors to join in the fearsome fun by wearing fancy dress! Remember to bring a torch and wear sturdy footwear.

The walks are on Thursday October 31 at 5.30pm at 10-minute intervals until 8pm

Meet at the Dalby Visitor Centre, walks start and finish here.

Tickets:

0300 068 0400

boxoffice@forestryengland.uk