Game of Thrones, Star Wars and Dracula stars set to appear at Whitby Comic-Con

Husband and wife actors Julian Glover and Isla Blair – who between them have starred in The Empire Strikes Back, Game of Thrones and Johnny English Reborn – are the special guests at Whitby Comic-Con later this month.

The pair will be making an appearance at the geeky event, on Sunday November 24, at Whitby Pavilion – and of course, there is a Dracula connection.

Isla Blair.

Isla has acquired a large horror fan following from her role in Taste the Blood of Dracula starring alongside Christopher Lee.

She rarely makes Comic-Con appearances so organisers are thrilled she is coming to Whitby.

Isla has also had roles in Space 1999, Afterlife and Johnny English Reborn.

Julian will be instantly recognisable to fans of fantasy epic Game of Thrones, where he starred as Grand Maester Pycelle.

His film appearances include The Empire Strikes Back, James Bond, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (in which Isla also starred in) and the Fourth Protocol. Other cult series appearances have been Doctor Who, Blake’s 7 and The Avengers.

There will be something a little different for Harry Potter fans too, as you can see the scariest spider of them all – Aragog!

Grab a photo or two with the huge arachnid if you dare.

If you prefer your photos to be with something less scary then check out Daisy, the 12ft friendly dinosaur.

Everyone needs a Superhero now and then and there will be plenty on the day for you to meet. The event will also feature a Pirate – an amazing Captain Jack Sparrow lookalike, drinking rum, following his compass and changing the direction of the ship’s wheel.

See special effects make-up, VR gaming, a vintage toy display, and take the opportunity to meet self-published comic authors and illustrators.

Take part in cosplay competitions with some fantastic prizes for those who like to go along in character.

The event will be raising money for Cancer Research UK with a raffle and tombola

Don’t miss the Whitby Gazette this week to win a family ticket to Whitby Comic-Con.