Dracula's Ghost theatre show and Wayne Hussey at Whitby's Tomorrow's Ghosts Festival

Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival returns to Whitby for the third festival this November, running from Friday 1 to Sunday 3.

Whitby has hosted a biannual goth festival for more than 25 years with events across the town tailored for those with a penchant for the darker side of life.

Ghosts Festival builds on this tradition, bringing together some of the most famous bands from the Goth and alternative scene as well as paying homage to classic horror films – with November having a Stephen King theme.

This November has a packed programme of bands, horror films and free entry to the alternative market which runs across the course of the weekend with a wide variety of unique and interesting finds for both the discerning goth or intrigued visitor.

There will also be a special theatre production of Dracula’s Ghost to be held on the Sunday night in Whitby Pavilion Theatre.

Dutch goth rockers Clan of Xymox will headline Friday while Wayne Hussey, lead singer for one of the all-time great bands of the genre - The Mission - will headline Saturday with a one-off exclusive set with The Divine.

Wayne has just released his autobiography Salad Daze which documents his early life through to his time on the Leeds goth scene in the Sisters of Mercy.

Further details can be found here and tickets are available by clicking here.