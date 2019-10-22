Dates for Sci-fi Scarborough announced plus first guest is a Star Wars legend

Sci-Fi Scarborough will be blasting off at Scarborough Spa on Saturday April 4 and Sunday April - and the first guest has been announced.

Puppeteering legend Mike Quinn appeared in Star Wars films including the Return of the Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. He played Lando Calrissian's co-pilot Nien Nunb.

Mike is enjoying almost four decades in the entertainment industry as puppeteer, creature performer, animator, actor, producer, writer and director.

At 16, Mike was chosen and mentored by Jim Henson to work as a Muppet performer on the Great Muppet Caper, The Dark Crystal, Labyrinth, Fraggle Rock, the Storyteller, Dreamchild, Muppet Christmas Carol, Muppet Treasure Island and the more recent Muppet films.

Possibly his most famous role is the character Nien Nunb, the co-pilot next to Lando Calrissian, of the Millennium Falcon, who flew into and blew up the second Death Star in Star Wars Return Of The Jedi.

Furthermore, in Jedi he assisted performing Yoda with Frank Oz and many other creatures. Now considered an official Star Wars Legacy character, fan favourite Nien Nunb can also be seen in The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and the upcoming The Rise Of Skywalker and The Rise of The Resistance ride and Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Other feature films and shows include Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, Little Shop Of Horrors, How To Get Ahead In Advertising and the hit Jim Carrey series Kidding.

When not working for the Muppets and others, Mike keeps busy with his production company QuinnZone Studios where he is developing projects for film, television, games and the web. He also recently launched the world's first fully comprehensive online training academy for film and TV hand puppetry at www.secretsofpuppetry.com and is writing his autobiography titled Talk To The Hand.

He currently splits his time between the UK and California.

