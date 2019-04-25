AdVintageous fair and Whitby Steampunk on Tour team up for a one-off event on May bank holiday weekend

AdVintageous Vintage Fairs and Whitby Steampunk Weekend On Tour have teamed up to bring you a one-off event for the May bank holiday weekend.

The event will take place atthe Spa, Scarborough on Sunday May 5 from 10am to 4pm.

In the Grand Hall and Naafi a warm welcome awaits you beside the sea when AdVintageous presents Seaside Spectacular Vintage Fair.

From far and wide the finest purveyors of vintage fashion, homeware and everything in-between will gather 60 stalls for your perusal.

So whether you’re an occasional vintage admirer or a hardcore devotee, come along and be enveloped in the decades of cool.

Onstage Entertainment from the incomparable Mr Brandyn Shaw and the lovely Maggie Hush. 50-piece Buckrose Concert Band outside in the Spa Suncourt; DJ Victor Swanvesta in the Naafi Cafe; Classic cars, scooters and bikes; Vintage Tea Room; Prof Keith Davis Punch & Judy Shows for the little ones

Whitby Steampunk Weekend on Tour will be in Scarborough Spa's largest exhibition space upstairs in the Ocean Room.

You can expect naughty nicities, frivolous fun and spectacular sights featuring around 50 of the finest Steampunk and alternative sStalls. They will be offering some of the foremost bespoke and artisan merchandise, plus live entertainment, presentations and activities.

Both Halls are proud to support Cancer Research.

Vintage Fair OR Steampunk Fair

Adm: £3 / under 12s Free

Both Fairs admission

Adm: £5 / Under 12s Free