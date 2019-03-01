Strictly Come Dancing stars Janette Manrara and Alja korjanec celebrate a remarkable, unique and star-studded rollercoaster ride through some of the most successful, memorable and Oscar-winning films of all time.

IN PICTURES: Take a look at Aljaz and Janette's new dance show tour

Strictly stars Aljaz and Janette bring their new show Remembering the Movies to theatres across Yorkshire this year.

You can see them at: Hull Bonus Arena on Monday March 25: 0844 844 0444

Janette Manrara will perform numbers from Cabaret

Aljaz and Janette will perform songs from The Greatest Showman

Aljaz and Janette hit the road in a new tour called Remembering the Movies

Routines from the Greatest Showman will be showcased

