Beam Me in – fairy Marina makes the panto shimmer

Excitement surrounding the Bridlington Spa panto Jack and the Beanstalk has been out of this world this year – because a star of Star Trek: New Generation is headlining.

Step forward Marina Sirtis – also known as counsellor Deana Troi who was on the Enterprise captained by Jean Luc Picard played by Sir Patrick Stewart.

She stepped out in a glittering gown and was waving a shiny wand to play Empathic Fairy – and brilliant she was too.

Chewing out Estuary English and pulsating diva temperament, she rattled out the rhyming couplets with just the right about of disdain for their tweeness.

Of course, there was a blast of the Star Trek theme tune and a ‘beam me up, Geordie’ (Scotty is for a different generation) but Marina and the Star Trek associations were just one element of a delightful, syngergised and energised production.

Returning from last year’s Aladdin is Lloyd Warbey as Silly Simon. He has enough energy to power Christmas lights across the country and the children lapped up his cheeky, cheesy jokes.

With Andre Vincent who plays the dame, Warbey is the dynamo which drives the panto forward. They make a formidable double act.

Vincent was sublime in the role of Dame Trott – with a touch of Norman Evans and a nod to Les Dawson – he brought a touch of variety to the part.

With John Lyons and Warbey he sang Python’s Always Look on the Bright Side of Life as part of the ‘ghost’ sketch and the Gracie Fields’ number Sing As We Go.

He embodied every ‘dame’ cliche in the panto book – from singling out a man in the audience to ‘court’ to wearing DMs – and was fabulous.

John Lyons – also a returnee – was King Crumble and, of course, there was the obligatory mention of Frost as Lyons plays DS Toolan to David Jason’s Jack Frost in the ITV series.

It was only used once – and more effective because of that.

Also returning was Alexander Lee playing the the baddie – this year Fleshcreep who had a touch of the Steam Punk about him.

Lucy Edge and Aaron Steadman were likeable romantic prinicipal girl, Amelia, and boy, Jack.

Dancers from Collette Tyler School of Dance provided tuneful, dance-filled charm.

Jack and the Beanstalk is as traditional as turkey and stuffing with production values that sparkle, shine and shimmer.

There is glamour and glitter, bling and banter and thrills and chills – especially as the giant makes his entrance towards the fantastic, colourful, tuneful finale.

There is a Trump joke, flossing, belters from the Greatest Showman, a sing-along, plenty of audience particiaption, behind yous, hisses and boos and water pistols.

The costumes and sets are stunningly colourful and inventive in a show produced by Paul Holman Associates that is perfect for all the family.

Beam me in, Marina.

Jack and the Beanstalk runs at the Bridlington Spa from now until Sunday January 6.

