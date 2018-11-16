See music legend Cliff Richard live in Yorkshire - tickets go on sale at 10am on Sunday

Music legend Cliff Richard is set to delight his legion of fans by returning to Yorkshire with a date at Scarborough in 2019.

The ageless star will play in Europe’s largest open air arena on Wednesday, June 26. This show marks a return to the Yorkshire coast for Cliff, following his sell-out show at Scarborough OAT in 2017, and comes as the singer is celebrating the sixtieth anniversary of his first single, Move It! being released.

To mark this milestone, Warner's Music is releasing a new album of completely original songs. The album Rise Up is Cliff's 104th official UK release, although it is the first album for 14 years, since 2004's Something's Goin' On, that features completely new material, rather than Cliff's unique interpretation of classic songs.

Cliff is the second 2019 headliner to be revealed for Scarborough OAT following the announcement that Kylie Minogue will perform at the same venue on August 1.

Venue programmer Peter Taylor, director of promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “Cliff Richard is without a doubt a legend of the music industry. He has enjoyed massive success for 60 years and wows his audience time and time again.

“We have worked with Cliff on numerous shows and tours and are absolutely delighted to be working with him again, and especially to be bringing him back to Scarborough.

“The crowds loved Cliff in Scarborough in 2017 and I have no doubt they will have an absolute ball once again watching and hearing their hero perform the hits that made him a household name, as well as his new material which is sure to be a massive hit.”

Cliff’s new album Rise Up will be released on November 23.

The album’s title track is currently riding high in the vinyl charts. In 60 years, Cliff has recorded almost 1,300 song titles, composed 100 songs, achieved 14 number one singles, and seven number one albums.

Move It!, where it all started, is the most recorded song in Cliff's back catalogue, numbering 23 different versions.

Hugely popular still, Cliff has stayed faithful to his rock and roll roots. He continues to draw massive crowds to his concerts and regularly reaches the top ten with his albums.

Not bad for someone who critics thought wouldn't last way back in 1958!

Tickets for Cliff Richard’s headline show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre go on sale at 10am on Sunday, November 18, via www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com or from Scarborough Open Air Theatre Box Office (01723 818111) and the Discover Yorkshire Coast Tourism Bureau (01723 383636).

