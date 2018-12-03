Peter Andre’s coming to Scarborough to celebrate 25 years of hits

Kylie’s not the only Aussie pop sensation heading for Scarborough next year - Peter Andre’s also coming to town.

It’s 25 years since he burst onto the Australian music scene and the Mysterious Girl star is celebrating by going on tour.

Peter’s music career peaked during the 90s when he became the sixth highest selling artist in the UK.

He had numerous number one hit singles, two number one albums and toured all over the world collecting a multitude of national and international accolades along the way.

His chart success led to major tours throughout the UK, Europe, Asia and Australia.

During his 25 years in the spotlight, Peter has showcased his diverse musical talent, releasing 12 different albums, all with a unique twist.

In 2014 the singer-songwriter released a new sound to add to his collection, with the debut of his swing album Big Night followed in 2015 with Come Fly With Me.

“This tour has been a long time in the making and I can’t wait to get back out on stage in front of the fans who have supported me over the past 25 years,” he said.

“I’m blessed to have had such a strong career in entertainment for 25 years is something really special and this tour will be a celebration of everything I have worked for.”

The Celebrating 25 Years tour will see Peter encompass his musical journey through the years, performing his best loved hits from his early years to his present-day tracks that reignited the hearts of the nation.

Peter will be appearing at Scarborough Spa on Friday, March 8 at 7.30pm.

For tickets call 01723 821888 or go to www.scarboroughspa.sivtickets.com