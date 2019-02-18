Madness returning to Scarborough Open Air Theatre: here's when tickets go on sale

Fans who saw their show at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre in 2017 will be delighted that the original Nutty Boys are returning this year.

Madness have been announced as the fourth act to be playing at the venue this summer, on 19 July, joining Haçienda Classical on 8 June, Cliff Richard on 26 June and Kylie Minogue on 1 August.

Madness at Scarborough Open Air Theatre in 2017

Tickets for Madness at Scarborough Open Air Theatre go on sale at 9am on Friday February 22 via www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com or in person from Scarborough Open Air Theatre Box Office (01723 818111) and the Discover Yorkshire Coast Tourism Bureau (01723 383636).

Madness – Chris Foreman (guitar), Mike Barson (keyboards), Lee Thompson (saxophone), Graham "Suggs" McPherson (vocals), Dan Woodgate (drums) and Mark Bedford (bass) – have played to millions of fans over the last four decades.

Formed in Camden, they have chalked up 15 UK Top 10 singles – including the timeless Our House, It Must Be Love, One Step Beyond, My Girl, Wings Of A Dove and Baggy Trousers – together with seven Top 10 albums.

Some of the biggest acts who've been to the Open Air Theatre so far.

Their 11th studio album – 2016’s critically acclaimed Can't Touch Us Now, featuring the hit single Mr Apples, instantly went Top 5 on its release.

Madness are currently beavering away in the studio on new material for release later this year, together with a series of massive gigs around the country. They play North London’s Kenwood House on June 15, joined by a full orchestra. Then, on August 26, they headline their own ‘House Of Common’ festival on South London’s Clapham Common.

2019 also sees the autobiography “Before We Was We – the Making Of Madness By Madness” hit the shelves. It tells the story of how Madness became Madness, how six unlikely lads become one of the most successful British pop bands of all time, tracing the band members' individual stories up to the start of their meteoric rise in 1979.