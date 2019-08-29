Music film hits Rocketman and Bohemian Rhapsody screened at outdoor cinema

Outdoor cinema is coming to Sewerby Hall and Gardens in September, with two films showing in the spectacular clifftop location.

Adventure Cinema will be showing Rocketman, 15, on Friday September 13 – the film looks at Elton John’s breakthrough years, set against a background of his songs, and starring Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell and Richard Madden.

The film shows how a small-town boy became an international superstar and one of the most iconic figures in pop culture.

There will be food, snacks, a bar and music before the film starts. Gates will open at 6.30pm, and the film will start at 8pm. Tickets cost £14.50 (standard) and £20.50 (VIP).

The following evening Saturday September 14 will see the rescheduled showing of Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) and tickets are still available.

The film is a celebration of the music of Queen and the life and voice of iconic lead singer Freddie Mercury. The film culminates in a memorable recreation of their amazing performance at Live Aid in 1985.

There will be food, snacks, a bar and music before the film starts. Gates will open at 7pm, and the film will be shown just after sunset. Tickets cost £16.16 (standard) and £22.84 (VIP).

Marie Gascoigne, facility manager at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said: “Bring a blanket or a garden chair, and we will provide the rest. These are both superb films, being shown on a giant screen, and the atmosphere should be magical.”

Tickets for both film showings are available now at www.sewerbyhall.co.uk