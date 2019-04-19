Looking for a film to watch - Disney's Dumbo flies into Whitby Pavilion this Easter with a family ticket costing £22

There are daily screenings of Dumbo at the Pavilion from Good Friday to Thursday April 25

The owner of a struggling circus enlists a man and his two children to care for a newborn elephant that can fly.

Holt was once a circus star, but he went off to war and when he returned it had terribly altered him. Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) hires him to take care of Dumbo, a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him the laughing stock of the struggling circus troupe.

But when Holt's children discover that Dumbo can fly, silver-tongued entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), and aerial artist Colette Marchant (Eva Green) swoop in to make the little elephant a star.

Rating: PG

Running Time: 100 minutes

A Family of 4 ticket is £22!

Friday 19 April: 2.30pm

Saturday 20 April: 2.30pm

Sunday 21 April: 7.30pm

Monday 22 April: 2.30pm

Tuesday 23 April: 2.30pm

Wednesday 24 April: 7.30pm

Thursday 25 April: 2.30pm

Call (01947) 458899 or book on line here