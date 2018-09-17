John Cooper Clarke brings his new show to Scarborough

After a sell-out show at Whitby Pavilion last year, people’s poet John Cooper Clarke will be performing his new show at Scarborough Spa this week.

The new show is a mix of classic verse, new material, hilarious ponderings on modern life, good honest gags, riffs and chat.

The Bard of Salford, who counts Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner as an admirer, will be joined for the show by punk poet Toria Garbutt.

‘JCC’ shot to prominence in the 1970s as the original ‘people’s poet’ and this new show will go to prove he’s as relevant and vibrant as ever.

He’s at Scarborough Spa on Thursday (September 20) at 8pm.

For ticket information call 01723 821888 or go to www.scarboroughspa.com

