In pictures: All the colour of the steampunk festival
Whitby Steampunk Weekend kicks off at the Pavilion on Saturday February 9 and runs until Sunday February 10
The programme of events includes tea duelling, mesmirism, Victorian sideshows and more than 80 trade stalls.
1. Ready for the weekend
There will be plenty to see and do during the weekend.
2. Steampunk couple
Andy and Michelle Dolan are the organisers of Whitby Steampunk Weekend
3. Through the eyes of a steampunk
Andy Dolan dressed for the occasion
4. Lady of the Steampunk festival
Michelle Dolan's steampunk handle is Lady Drinkmorewine
