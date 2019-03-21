Gin festival heads to Yorkshire - new for this year is one free G+T, Copa glass and booklet - where to get tickets

Gin lovers will be able to sample more than 120 varieties of the popular spirit when the Gin Society Festival returns to Scarborough Spa.

During the two-day extravaganza over the weekend of June 21 and 22 June, local and national distillers will be on hand to showcase their expertise and knowledge in a series of master classes and tasting sessions.

Organisers - the Gin Society - promises it will be an "unforgettable gin experience". There will be three exclusive gin bars hosting the best of world, British and fruit gins, plus a Cocktail bar with expert mixologists and non-gin based drinks including Prosecco, rum and bottled ales.

Throughout each of the four-hour sessions, there will be live entertainment, and street food and snacks will be available to purchase.

New for this year the Gin Society is including one free G&T with your ticket, plus, your own Copa glass to keep as a souvenir, a booklet of tasting notes, access to distillers’ samples and masterclasses.

Tickets for each session are now on sale at just £12.50 (no extra fees): https://theginsociety-scarborough2019.eventbrite.co.uk

The festival operates a voucher system – vouchers are available in multiples of £5 from the voucher station. All gins are £5 including mixer and garnish, with Cocktails being priced at £10.

Three sessions are available - Friday evening from 6pm to 10.30pm, Saturday from noon to 4.30pm and Saturday from 6pm to 10.30pm.