From pie-making to cheese eating: 8 of the best food experiences in Yorkshire

From hearty pies to decadent afternoon teas, foodie fans have plenty to fill their plate with here in Yorkshire.

So if you're looking for a new experience and want to treat your palate to new flavours, these exciting food experiences across the county should be top of the menu.



The Wensleydale Creamery in Hawes is a popular visitors attraction among tourists and foodie fans alike

Malton Food Tour

Dubbed as Yorkshire's food capital, Malton is a must-visit for all food lover's and with a dedicated food tour to enjoy during your visit, you're guaranteed to sample some of the best tasting produce Yorkshire has to offer.

The tour includes behind the scenes access to the artisan bakery, gelateria and coffee roastery, among others, along with a chance to see how an range of food and drink products are made, including cheeses, chocolates and desserts.



More info: visitmalton.com

Yorkshire Wensleydale Cheese Experience

Cheese enthusiasts will have plenty to grin about at this interesting experience at the Wensleydale Creamery in Hawes, where visitors can enjoy an interactive journey through the art of cheese-making, watch cheese being made in the creamery and even have a go at Yorkshire butter making.



More info: wensleydale.co.uk

Afternoon Tea Tour, York

There are few things as indulgent as a delicious afternoon tea, but this tour in York goes one better.

Taking a leisurely three and a half hours in total, the tour encompasses a tea and cheese pairing workshop, a visit to three unique venues and two top tea retailers, followed by countless cups of tea, and sweet and savoury treats, it's too good to miss.

More info: toursinadish.com

Penistone Pies and Puddings Cookery Course

Perfect your pie and pudding making prowess by booking onto one of these cookery courses in Penistone, where you can learn to make a variety of savoury and sweet dishes, and pick up some top techniques along the way.



More info: penistonepies.co.uk

'Dine With James', The Pipe and Glass Inn

The Pipe and Glass Inn in South Dalton is famed for its Michelin-starred restaurant, so where better to enjoy a quality food themed day out?

Dedicated to parties between six and ten, 'Dine with James' involves an expert cooking demonstration by Michelin-starred chef followed by an intimate meal where you can sample the results.

More info: pipeandglass.co.uk

Yorkshire Wolds Cookery School

Located in a wonderfully picturesque setting in the Yorkshire Wolds countryside, visitors can tuck into a range of cookery classes, including street food, vegan baking, patisserie, eastern Mediterranean and gluten free cooking.



More info: yorkshirewoldscookeryschool.co.uk

Chocolate Workshop, York Cocoa House

Learn the art of chocolate making in York, known as the 'Chocolate City', and try your hand at creating your own delicious bars, truffles, lollies and models at a range of workshops held at York Cocoa House.

And as well as harnessing some new techniques, there's also a chocolate cafe offering a host of tasty treats to enjoy during your visit.

More info: yorkcocoahouse.co.uk

Curry Cuisine, Wakefield

Explore new flavours and spice combinations at this Indian cookery school in Wakefield, where you can learn how to cook an array of authentic dishes from scratch in a relaxed and informal setting.

Ideal for lover's of bold flavours, these family recipes promises to inject a bit more excitement into your kitchen.



More info: currycuisinecookeryschool.co.uk