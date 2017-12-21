FREE DOWNLOAD: Ancient Egypt In Yorkshire exhibition audio guide with BBC TV's Prof Joann Fletcher

Discover Ancient Egypt In Yorkshire - Gods’ Land in God’s County with our FREE museum exhibition audio guide for your mobile featuring BBC TV's much loved Egyptologist and guest curator Prof Joann Fletcher.

That's our fantastic Christmas present to all readers today after we teamed up with Barnsley Museums to promote the fantastic tomb treasures on show at Experience Barnsley, inside Barnsley Town Hall, until January 20, 2018.

You'll hear fascinating facts and details about the county's greatest collection of Ancient Egypt artefacts, brought together for the first time - including a painted mummy coffin, a golden death mask and the world's only surviving jackal god Anubis ritual mask, worn by the priest during mummification rituals.

Barnsley-born BAFTA award-winning TV Egyptologist and York University Professor Joann, dubbed Barnsley's Cleopatra by The Radio Times, brings the exhibition to life.

She reveals it isn't just about death and mummification, it gives a unique insight into the everyday lives of ancient Egyptians, featuring fashions, make-up and perfumes, home furnishings, food and drink, including a dish fit for King Tut - the world's oldest fish supper, a preserved Nile Perch, with mushy peas and bread which is around 3,500-years-old, plus a wine jar believed to be from one of Tutankhamen's palaces.

You'll even learn about an ancient Egyptian 'mobile phone' - a small stone slab or ‘stela’ carved with a human ear, once used to 'speak' directly to the gods themselves. It's over 3,000 years old.

DOWNLOAD TRACKS:

Get your 12 free audio guide MP3 tracks, with Joann talking about highlights of each cabinet, by simply downloading them from Dropbox using a desktop computer - CLICK HERE.

Click on each track to reveal its download option, save them to your computer, add them to your mobile phone or tablet's music library, plug in your headphones and away you go - take the free tour with world expert Joann.

Alternatively, you can also download or stream the entire 38 minute spoken word audio tour as one MP3 track - CLICK HERE.

LISTEN: The audio tour has been specially recorded to allow atmospheric background music, which is played on a loop at the exhibition, to be heard over Joann's spoken words, as though she was thre in the room with you. But for those unable to attend and as a legacy project, a version featuring her voice and the exhibition music has also been produced. To hear it - CLICK HERE.

VIDEO PREVIEW: Ancient Egypt In Yorkshire is three exhibitions at Experience Barnsley, Cooper Gallery and Cannon Hall. For more details and to watch an exclusive video preview - CLICK HERE.

Ancient Egypt in Yorkshire - Gods’ Land in God’s County, at Experience Barnsley, is also a celebration of local people who have brought the subject to the public.

From Sackville Street to the Valley of the Kings: the Art of Harold Jones, is a collection of watercolours and drawings by the Barnsley-born artist-turned-archaeologist, capturing his excavations in Egypt’s famous Valley of the Kings in the early C.20th, is at the town centre's Cooper Gallery, until January 6, 2018

Resurrecting Ancient Egypt: a Monumental Yorkshire Journey, a photo exhibition Jo created with Huddersfield-based Kyte Photography to showcase the pyramids, obelisks, sphinxes and temples built around our county over the last 300 years, will run at Cannon Hall Museum, to February 18, 2018.

MAKE A DONATION: Entry is free to all three Ancient Egypt in Yorkshire exhibitions but donations are being encouraged by Barnsley Museums and Heritage Trust, a new charitable trust set up to raise funding and support for the town's five free entry museum venues of Experience Barnsley, Cooper Gallery, Cannon Hall, Elsecar Heritage Centre and Worsbrough Mill. Visitors can also sign up for free membership - visit www.bmht.org/donations.

INTERACTIVE 3D POSTER: Barnsley Museums have produced an amazing interactive Ancient Egypt In Yorkshire keepsake poster and guide which uses a free augmented reality app to bring its fascinating content to life with 3D pop ups and educational videos, presented by Joann. The poster costs just £1 - while stocks last - at the town's museum gift shops with proceeds to the Barnsley Museums and Heritage Trust.

