Your chance to get involved in Scarborough Musicals' next production - launch night details

Scarborough Musical is holding a launch night for its next big production which will hit the stage next year.

Following the great successes of, Hairspray, Legally Blonde, Oklahoma and this year’s 9 to 5, the society will be presenting Kipps, The New Half a Sixpence.

The new production team will be director Alex Weatherhill, musical director Robert Schmuck and choreographer Natalie Jackson.

The society is looking for new members of all ages and experience and will be holding a show- launch night at St Columba Church Hall, 119 Dean Road, on Tuesday November 26 at 7.45pm.

Chairman of the society Helen Dent said: “Please come along and join us and enjoy a relaxed, informal evening with refreshments.

“It will be a chance to find out what we are all about, a very welcoming society with a passion for performing.

“Kipps is a traditional musical and family friendly and will appeal to young and old alike.”

It is set in Folkestone and the storyline is based around Kipps an orphaned shop assistant, who inherits money, deserts his childhood companion, Anne, meets another girl from high society, Helen, who he plans to marry, until he loses all his money and realises that his childhood companion is the only girl for him.

“There are lots of principal parts for all and enjoyable numbers,” said Helen.

This new version reunited bookwriter Julian Fellowes with George Stiles and Anthony Drewe and includes composer David Heneker’s memorable songs from the original production, which he co-wrote with Beverley Cross, including the show-stopping Flash Bang Wallop, Money To Burn and Half A Sixpence.

Kipps is on at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, from Wednesday May 27 to Sunday May 31.

Just turn up for launch night.