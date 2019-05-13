Youngsters step out in Anne Taylor dance show at Scarborough YMCA

Members of Anne Taylor’s Academy of Dance step out to take you on a musical tour at the YMCA Theatre in Scarborough.

They will present Around the World at the St Thomas Street venue on Saturday May 18 at 7pm and Sunday May 19 at 2pm.

Music includes numbers from Chicago, Joseph and his Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Bombay Dreams and a Tina Turner tribute.

“Our numbers showcase many styles and great talent from beginners to advanced, with ages from as young as three, in dance, singing and acting,” said Anne.

“All this combined with stunning costumes and the ‘feel good’ factor, what’s not to love?”

She congratulated two pupils who gained places at dance colleges in the London area.

Tickets are available from the YMCA box office in person, by telephone: 01723 506750 or online from http://tiny.cc/ymcatheatre.